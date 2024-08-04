MetisDAO (METIS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $10.95 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $33.08 or 0.00057292 BTC on popular exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $196.06 million and $10.95 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 33% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00010126 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,862.70 or 1.00205661 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008049 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007943 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00011643 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,926,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,926,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 36.57058721 USD and is down -5.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 259 active market(s) with $9,710,985.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

