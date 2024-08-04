MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 354.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET traded down $5.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,766,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,832. The firm has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.94 and a 200-day moving average of $71.22. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.91 and a 12 month high of $79.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 74.91%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.14.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

