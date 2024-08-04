Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $40.20-40.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $40.24. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 40.200-40.500 EPS.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 4.9 %

MTD stock traded down $73.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,441.43. The company had a trading volume of 327,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,241. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $928.49 and a 12-month high of $1,546.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,414.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,327.84.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 590.80%. The firm had revenue of $946.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,301.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mettler-Toledo International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,160,041.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,160,041.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 310 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.56, for a total transaction of $468,583.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.