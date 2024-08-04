Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.90-10.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.37. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 40.200-40.500 EPS.

MTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,301.25.

NYSE MTD traded down $73.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,441.43. 327,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,241. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,414.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,327.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 590.80% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $946.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total transaction of $458,529.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,510,705.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total transaction of $458,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,510,705.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,603.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

