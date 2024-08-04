MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Raised to $63.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.78.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $35.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.24. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.36.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $180,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $5,633,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,859,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,957,290.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $180,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,991,759. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,346,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,190,000 after buying an additional 202,434 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,401,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,295,000 after purchasing an additional 416,911 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth $3,922,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.