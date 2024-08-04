Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12-1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion. Microchip Technology also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.400-0.460 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho upgraded Microchip Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.15.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 10.6 %

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $8.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.43. 17,482,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,510,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.66 and a 200 day moving average of $89.42.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.454 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,857. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

