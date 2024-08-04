Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.400-0.460 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Microchip Technology also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.40-0.46 EPS.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 10.6 %

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $8.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.43. 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,510,382. The company has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.66 and a 200-day moving average of $89.42. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.454 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.16%.

Several research firms recently commented on MCHP. Bank of America cut Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MCHP

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,993 shares of company stock worth $2,251,857 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.