Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12-1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion. Microchip Technology also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.400-0.460 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.15.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Stock Down 10.6 %

NASDAQ MCHP traded down $8.94 on Friday, hitting $75.43. 17,482,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,510,382. The company has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $100.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.66 and a 200-day moving average of $89.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.454 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,558,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,993 shares of company stock worth $2,251,857 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.