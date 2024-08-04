MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.
MillerKnoll Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MLKN traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.37. The stock had a trading volume of 511,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,674. MillerKnoll has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $31.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53.
MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $888.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.65 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.94%. MillerKnoll’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MillerKnoll will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MillerKnoll
About MillerKnoll
MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.
