Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.37-0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $840.95-856.96 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $852.17 million. Mirion Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.370-0.420 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

Insider Transactions at Mirion Technologies

MIR stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.09. 2,047,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,131. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44. Mirion Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $11.78.

In other news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $81,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,544,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,814,345.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $81,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,544,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,814,345.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,422.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,653 shares of company stock worth $487,194 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mirion Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.