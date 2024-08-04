Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUFG. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,968,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 602.7% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 5,661,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855,722 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,787,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,493,000 after acquiring an additional 727,837 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,410,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,758,000 after acquiring an additional 722,644 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,070,000. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MUFG stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,068,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,953. The firm has a market cap of $115.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.61. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $11.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.21.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

