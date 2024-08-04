Mobiquity Technologies (NASDAQ:MOBQ) Trading Down 5%

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.47. Approximately 8,752 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 26,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Mobiquity Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15.

Get Mobiquity Technologies alerts:

Mobiquity Technologies (NASDAQ:MOBQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter. Mobiquity Technologies had a negative net margin of 591.12% and a negative return on equity of 282.65%.

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an advertising technology, data compliance, and intelligence company in the United States. It provides advertising technology operating system platform includes adserver, demand side platform, advertisement quality tools, analytics dashboard, engine, advertisement prediction and delivery tools, supply quality tools, private marketplace tools, audience and location targeting, reports, an advertisement software development kit, prebid adaptor, contextual targeting, identity graph capabilities, cookie syncing, and the updated version of a quality and security tools that blends artificial intelligence and machine learning-based optimization technology which automatically serves advertising and manages digital advertising inventory and campaigns.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mobiquity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobiquity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.