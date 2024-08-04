Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Moleculin Biotech Trading Up 14.1 %

Shares of Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $2.59 on Thursday. Moleculin Biotech has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.63.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $1.57. Equities analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,207,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 9.60% of Moleculin Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

