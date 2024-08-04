Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Increased to $1,075.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $975.00 to $1,075.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $862.30.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $795.76 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $392.10 and a 1-year high of $891.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $810.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $728.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total value of $1,000,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,818,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total value of $1,000,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,418 shares in the company, valued at $158,818,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,709 shares of company stock worth $71,147,068 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 38,510.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,222,000 after purchasing an additional 76,250 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.