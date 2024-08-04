Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 21.70%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR stock traded up $10.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $795.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,366,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,092. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $810.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $728.22. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $392.10 and a 52 week high of $891.67. The company has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 94.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.98, for a total transaction of $508,515.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,738,840.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $1,948,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,001,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.98, for a total value of $508,515.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,986 shares in the company, valued at $51,738,840.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,709 shares of company stock valued at $71,147,068. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MPWR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $862.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

