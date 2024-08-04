MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Announces Earnings Results

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $450.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.42 million. MonotaRO had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 8.70%.
MonotaRO Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MONOY traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.58. 1,342,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,965. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average is $11.12. MonotaRO has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $14.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
MonotaRO Company Profile
