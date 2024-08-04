MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Announces Earnings Results

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $450.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.42 million. MonotaRO had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 8.70%.

MonotaRO Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MONOY traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.58. 1,342,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,965. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average is $11.12. MonotaRO has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $14.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

MonotaRO Company Profile

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

