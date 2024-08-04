Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $109.46

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 109.46 ($1.41) and traded as high as GBX 111.10 ($1.43). Montanaro UK Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 110 ($1.41), with a volume of 174,738 shares.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 109.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 104.27. The stock has a market cap of £184.12 million, a PE ratio of 1,000.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 41.12 and a current ratio of 11.57.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a GBX 1.24 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Montanaro UK Smaller Companies’s previous dividend of $1.19. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,545.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Company Profile

In related news, insider Barbara Powley purchased 254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £271.78 ($349.60). 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap companies operating across diversified sectors.

