Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) is Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 155,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Moody’s accounts for about 6.5% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $65,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Moody’s by 392.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after buying an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Moody’s by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,285,000 after buying an additional 14,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its position in Moody’s by 9,756.3% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, insider Richard G. Steele 1,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MCO stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $460.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,865. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $427.30 and its 200-day moving average is $402.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.28. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $298.86 and a 52-week high of $462.66.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Moody’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Moody’s from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.50.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

