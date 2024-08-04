Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The aerospace company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $904.74 million for the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 13.81%.

Moog Stock Down 5.9 %

NYSE MOG.B opened at $185.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 1.09. Moog has a 1-year low of $112.16 and a 1-year high of $196.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.66 and a 200-day moving average of $160.62.

Moog Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Moog’s payout ratio is presently 19.02%.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

