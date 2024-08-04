Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.320-3.370 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.220-13.300 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MSI. Bank of America upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $393.14.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $11.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $410.30. 1,293,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,837. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $269.64 and a 1-year high of $410.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $384.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 378.15%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total value of $257,445.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,488.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,461. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.