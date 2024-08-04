Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.32-3.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.32. The company issued revenue guidance of +7-8% yr/yr to $2.73-2.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.72 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.220-13.300 EPS.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $11.72 on Friday, reaching $410.30. 1,293,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,837. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $269.64 and a fifty-two week high of $410.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $384.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.07.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 378.15% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $393.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MSI

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,389 shares of company stock worth $3,446,461 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.