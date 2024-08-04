MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Issues Earnings Results

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $31.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
MP traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.17. The stock had a trading volume of 8,501,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.47 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a current ratio of 10.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.28. MP Materials has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $24.44.
In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $846,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,605.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $846,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,605.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $5,741,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.
MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.
