Mumu the Bull (MUMU) Price Down 39.8% This Week

Mumu the Bull (MUMU) traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 4th. One Mumu the Bull token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mumu the Bull has traded 39.8% lower against the US dollar. Mumu the Bull has a total market capitalization of $118.34 million and approximately $8.61 million worth of Mumu the Bull was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mumu the Bull Profile

Mumu the Bull’s genesis date was March 9th, 2024. Mumu the Bull’s total supply is 2,329,915,213,859 tokens. Mumu the Bull’s official website is www.mumu.ing. Mumu the Bull’s official Twitter account is @mumu_bull.

Buying and Selling Mumu the Bull

According to CryptoCompare, “Mumu the Bull (MUMU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Mumu the Bull has a current supply of 2,329,915,213,859.14 with 2,283,204,416,985 in circulation. The last known price of Mumu the Bull is 0.00005918 USD and is down -10.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $8,168,887.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mumu.ing.”

