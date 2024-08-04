Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MUSA. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $469.50.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $513.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.77. Murphy USA has a 1 year low of $282.49 and a 1 year high of $521.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $473.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $429.50.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $6.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 64.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 7.39%.

In related news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $82,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total transaction of $4,575,805.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,563 shares in the company, valued at $87,871,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,451 shares of company stock worth $5,032,498. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 35,556.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 269,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,241,000 after purchasing an additional 269,159 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 245,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,797,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,560,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Murphy USA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

