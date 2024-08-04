MXC Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $16.68 Million (MXC)

MXC (MXC) traded down 17% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. MXC has a market capitalization of $16.68 million and $2.59 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MXC has traded 30.8% lower against the dollar. One MXC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MXC Profile

MXC (MXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,371 coins. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/mxc_foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxc. MXC’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MXC is www.moonchain.com.

Buying and Selling MXC

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonchain (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Moonchain has a current supply of 2,642,132,371.4. The last known price of Moonchain is 0.00756334 USD and is down -3.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $2,168,192.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.moonchain.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MXC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MXC using one of the exchanges listed above.

