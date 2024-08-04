Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $220.24 million for the quarter. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Myers Industries updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.050-1.200 EPS.

Myers Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MYE traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $14.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,623. Myers Industries has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $535.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $18.10.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MYE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Myers Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

