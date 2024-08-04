National Bank Financial Weighs in on Lundin Mining Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Lundin Mining in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.51 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 3.04%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$20.70 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Ventum Financial upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.42.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at C$13.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$8.18 and a 12 month high of C$17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

In related news, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total value of C$155,831.76. In other news, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total transaction of C$155,831.76. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total value of C$215,000.00. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

