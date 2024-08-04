National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) to Release Earnings on Monday

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $196.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE NSA opened at $43.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $46.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.95.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.28%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on National Storage Affiliates Trust

Insider Buying and Selling at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger purchased 18,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.74 per share, for a total transaction of $694,604.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,209.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.