Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,130.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Lam Research from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,007.85.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Down 8.1 %

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $67.33 on Thursday, hitting $763.00. 2,707,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,138. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $574.42 and a 1 year high of $1,130.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $999.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $946.01. The company has a market cap of $99.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research shares are going to split on the morning of Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 35.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total value of $687,282.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,945.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total transaction of $4,654,845.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $7,239,346.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total value of $687,282.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,945.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,326 shares of company stock worth $17,383,715 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 52.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.