Needham & Company LLC Trims CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Target Price to $97.00

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $106.00 to $97.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CNMD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CONMED from $98.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CONMED from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CONMED currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.80.

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $68.67 on Thursday. CONMED has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $117.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.67 and a 200-day moving average of $76.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.39 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

In other news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 4,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $287,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $287,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara J. Schwarzentraub purchased 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,872.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

