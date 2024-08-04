Needham & Company LLC Trims Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Target Price to $205.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $208.00 to $205.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on JAZZ. Barclays decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a buy rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.20.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.26. The stock had a trading volume of 716,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,591. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $99.06 and a fifty-two week high of $146.70. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.08.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.55). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $901.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.99 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,943,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,936,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,175,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 651,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,150,000 after acquiring an additional 338,882 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 475,018 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,202,000 after acquiring an additional 166,543 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.