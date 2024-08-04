Nervos Network Price Reaches $0.0070 (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $314.14 million and $21.43 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 42.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,935.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $306.53 or 0.00568318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00010446 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00103256 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.26 or 0.00269318 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00031448 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00034889 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00066857 BTC.

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,383,993,742 coins and its circulating supply is 44,685,145,371 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.