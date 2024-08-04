Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.52), Zacks reports. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NBIX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.14. The stock had a trading volume of 799,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,810. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 0.37. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.45.

NBIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.16.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 900 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $135,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,028.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $38,370.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,108.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $135,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,028.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,709 shares of company stock valued at $11,009,150 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

