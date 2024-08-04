Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $157.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.16.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $153.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 0.37. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 900 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $135,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,028.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $135,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,028.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $139,527.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,860,621.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,709 shares of company stock worth $11,009,150 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 7,880.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 15,367 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

