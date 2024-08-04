NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) PT Raised to $55.00 at Compass Point

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Compass Point from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NXRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised NexPoint Residential Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.20.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:NXRT opened at $44.26 on Wednesday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $45.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $64.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.99 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexPoint Residential Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently 65.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NexPoint Residential Trust

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $78,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 176.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

