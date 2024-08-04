NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Lifted by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 35,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 26,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NEE traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.20. 14,513,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,270,118. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $80.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $162.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

