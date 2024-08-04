Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.890-3.090 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.9 billion. Nextracker also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.89-3.09 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on NXT. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Nextracker from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Nextracker from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Nextracker from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a positive rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nextracker currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXT traded down $4.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.98. 8,965,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,707,945. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Nextracker has a 12 month low of $32.14 and a 12 month high of $62.31.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.38. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $736.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.03 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Nextracker will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $532,847.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $763,463.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

