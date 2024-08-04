NFT Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 4th. NFT has a market cap of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00010347 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,751.51 or 1.00142840 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008142 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007814 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011537 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00056491 BTC.

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

