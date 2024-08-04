NH Foods (OTCMKTS:NIPMY) Stock Price Up 4.6%

NH Foods Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIPMY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00. Approximately 405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $16.25.
NH Foods Trading Up 4.6 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.72.
About NH Foods
NH Foods Ltd. manufactures and sells food in Japan and internationally. The company's Processed Foods Business division offers hams and sausages under the SCHAU ESSEN brand; and Chinese food meal kits under the Chuka Meisai brand; chilled pizzas under the Ishigama Kobo brand; and other meat products under the Hokkaido Carl Ramon and Kamakura Ham Tomioka brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NH Foods
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for NH Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NH Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.