NH Foods (OTCMKTS:NIPMY) Stock Price Up 4.6%

NH Foods Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIPMY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00. Approximately 405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

NH Foods Trading Up 4.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.72.

About NH Foods

NH Foods Ltd. manufactures and sells food in Japan and internationally. The company's Processed Foods Business division offers hams and sausages under the SCHAU ESSEN brand; and Chinese food meal kits under the Chuka Meisai brand; chilled pizzas under the Ishigama Kobo brand; and other meat products under the Hokkaido Carl Ramon and Kamakura Ham Tomioka brands.

