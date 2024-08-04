NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target Raised to $43.00

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point boosted their target price on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NMI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NMI from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NMI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NMI presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NMIH opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.67. NMI has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $42.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.30.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. NMI had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 56.40%. The firm had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NMI will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other NMI news, Director Michael J. Embler sold 26,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $1,023,414.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Embler sold 26,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $1,023,414.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Leatherberry 44,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NMI by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,168,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,818,000 after acquiring an additional 358,930 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in NMI by 23.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,407,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,915,000 after acquiring an additional 263,250 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in NMI during the first quarter valued at $32,270,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NMI by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 980,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,110,000 after acquiring an additional 81,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in NMI by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 804,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,878,000 after acquiring an additional 147,941 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

