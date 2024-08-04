North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, TD Cowen raised shares of North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOA traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $18.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,036. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.65. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $17.35 and a 52-week high of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.50.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). North American Construction Group had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $220.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in North American Construction Group by 686.8% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 17,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 15,213 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in North American Construction Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 24,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in North American Construction Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 24,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the first quarter worth about $742,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.