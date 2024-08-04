Northland Securities Boosts CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Price Target to $35.00

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Northland Securities from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CECO. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on CECO Environmental from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on CECO Environmental from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.80.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Price Performance

CECO Environmental stock opened at $27.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day moving average of $23.84. CECO Environmental has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $31.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.29 million, a P/E ratio of 78.97, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.33 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CECO Environmental

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 205,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,315.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CECO Environmental

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CECO. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CECO Environmental by 21.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in CECO Environmental by 15.7% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 71,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 9,633 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in CECO Environmental by 651,526.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after buying an additional 293,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 27.8% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CECO Environmental

(Get Free Report)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.