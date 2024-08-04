Northland Securities Raises Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $180.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Northland Securities from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Generac from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Generac from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Generac from $144.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Generac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.52.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $142.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.91 and its 200-day moving average is $132.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. Generac has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $169.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. Generac had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Generac will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $666,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,989,640.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,027. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $666,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,177 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,640.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,020,661 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Generac

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Generac by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 611.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Generac by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

