Notcoin (NOT) Trading 25.9% Lower Over Last Week

Notcoin (NOT) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 4th. Notcoin has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and $295.81 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Notcoin token can now be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Notcoin has traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Notcoin

Notcoin’s launch date was December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,491,025,349 tokens. Notcoin’s official website is notco.in. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin.

Buying and Selling Notcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,491,025,349.1078. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.01122842 USD and is down -3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $165,552,548.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Notcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Notcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

