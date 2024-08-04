Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Novartis by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Novartis by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Novartis by 6,599.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 149,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after buying an additional 147,165 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,678,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,443. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The company had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVS

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.