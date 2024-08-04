Oasys Price Tops $0.0346 on Top Exchanges (OAS)

Oasys (OAS) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 4th. During the last seven days, Oasys has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. One Oasys token can currently be bought for about $0.0346 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasys has a total market cap of $76.96 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Oasys

Oasys was first traded on October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,225,422,188 tokens. Oasys’ official website is www.oasys.games. Oasys’ official message board is medium.com/@oasys. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games.

Oasys Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,225,422,187.7 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.03602416 USD and is down -2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $1,762,856.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasys should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasys using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

