Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODD. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in Oddity Tech by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 399,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,591,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,318,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oddity Tech by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 560,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,083,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oddity Tech by 325.1% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 47,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Oddity Tech stock opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08. Oddity Tech has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.98.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $211.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.55 million. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oddity Tech will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

