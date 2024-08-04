Offerpad Solutions (OPAD) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect Offerpad Solutions to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Offerpad Solutions has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $285.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.07 million. Offerpad Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 69.44%. On average, analysts expect Offerpad Solutions to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Offerpad Solutions Price Performance
NYSE:OPAD opened at $4.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.83. Offerpad Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $13.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.81.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Research Report on OPAD
Insider Transactions at Offerpad Solutions
In other Offerpad Solutions news, CEO Brian Bair purchased 40,000 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $219,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 852,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,673,711.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roberto Marco Sella acquired 7,698 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $37,720.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,138,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,380,526.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Bair acquired 40,000 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $219,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 852,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,673,711.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 97,717 shares of company stock worth $500,996. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Offerpad Solutions Company Profile
Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Offerpad Solutions
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.