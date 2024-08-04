Offerpad Solutions (OPAD) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect Offerpad Solutions to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Offerpad Solutions has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $285.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.07 million. Offerpad Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 69.44%. On average, analysts expect Offerpad Solutions to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Offerpad Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:OPAD opened at $4.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.83. Offerpad Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $13.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OPAD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $6.25 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Insider Transactions at Offerpad Solutions

In other Offerpad Solutions news, CEO Brian Bair purchased 40,000 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $219,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 852,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,673,711.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roberto Marco Sella acquired 7,698 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $37,720.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,138,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,380,526.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Bair acquired 40,000 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $219,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 852,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,673,711.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 97,717 shares of company stock worth $500,996. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online.

Featured Stories

