Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Receives $19.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.63.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ONB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 3.4 %

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.95. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $20.43. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $750.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $272,923.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,015.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $498,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,730,935.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $272,923.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,015.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,165 shares of company stock worth $1,168,424 in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,142,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2,494.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 482,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 463,449 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 341,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 53,792 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 93,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 71,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 113,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Stories

