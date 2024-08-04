Old Port Advisors Invests $226,000 in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 749 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.45, for a total transaction of $4,131,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,662,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,837,972.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.28, for a total transaction of $1,080,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at $30,251,239.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.45, for a total value of $4,131,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,662,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,487,837,972.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,242 shares of company stock worth $73,931,941 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM traded down $9.09 on Friday, hitting $243.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,504,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,600,353. The stock has a market cap of $236.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.95. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

